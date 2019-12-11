The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is holding an open meeting tonight, Dec. 11, at the District Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.
During the meeting the board will discuss the possible approval of stipend or supplemental pay for the months from July to December of 2019.
The board will also vote on the approval of the 2020-2021 school calendrer, a new AP government textbook and the superintendent’s goals for 2019-2020.
`This portion of the meeting is open to the public. The board will hold an executive session, closed to the public, at 5:30 p.m.