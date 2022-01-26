The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 26, for a work study session from 5 to 7 p.m. in the District Learning Center.
The Board will begin the meeting with public comments, followed shortly by an information report from Fountain Hills Education Association President Elect TJ Buckley. Buckley will report on feedback from his fellow teachers.
The Board will continue its discussion on facility consolidation and needed improvements, including a fire alarm system at Fountain Hills Middle School. The Board will also continue its conversation regarding the possibility of selling parcels of district land. The Board will also continue to discuss contract changes for the athletic director, counselors and principals before wrapping up the meeting.
Correction
Last week, The Times reported some errors in the proposed timeline for possible school consolidation. The data from last week’s article is nearly a year old, but The Times was provided with a timeline from December that tells a different story.
Superintendent Kelly Glass and Director of Transportation John Flynn authored the new proposed timeline on Dec. 8, 2021. According to the new timeline, sixth through eighth grade middle school students could be moved to the high school campus for the 2023-2024 school year, and pre-K through third grades could move to the middle school campus for the 2024-25 school year.
The Times reported last week that all FHUSD students could be consolidated on the high school campus by the 2026-2027 school year. This was not proposed on the most recent timeline.
As a reminder, the Board has taken no action on this matter. Consolidation and facility use are still only discussion items.