The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold an open meeting tonight, Aug. 26, in the District Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be available to view online.
On the agenda for the Board is discussing the district’s reopening plan, including details of the in-person start date for classes and athletics. The board wills also award a contract to a landscape company for work at various district sites.
This meeting is open to the public. To view online, go to meet.google.com/dec-sdip-ist.