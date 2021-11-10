The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 10, for a work study session and a business meeting. The work study session is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the business meeting will follow directly after.
There are three items up for discussion in the work study session. The Board will hear an update on the Override election, discuss ESSER III feedback and grant completion information. The work study will end with a discussion of the Gordian report and a prioritization of projects.
The business meeting agenda includes the second public hearing on sexual education and sexuality curriculum, and information reports from Superintendent Kelly Glass about COVID and the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy visit.
The Board will hear reports from the Student Government, and new culinary teacher Jasun Zakro will present information about the National High School BBQ League. The Board will also hear reports on state qualifiers, site council minutes, an unaudited financial report and current enrollment and withdrawal figures.
After the reports, the Board will take public comments. After that, the Board will vote on the consent agenda which includes accounts payable vouchers, payroll vouchers and a personnel action report.
The Board will finish its meeting with four action items, including the second readings of several policy revisions. The Board will then discuss the possible student trip to Greece and superintendent goals.
This will be the only Board meeting in November, and the Board will only meet once in December on Wednesday, Dec. 8.