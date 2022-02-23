The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet at the District Learning Center for a work study session tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 23. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube page.
The work study session will begin at 5 p.m. with information reports and current event summaries from interim superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney and Board members. Then the Board will open the floor for public comments.
In information and discussion items, the Board will hear an update regarding the Fountain Hills Education Association (FHEA). The Board will also continue its discussion on background, considerations and options for the district’s undeveloped properties.
The Board’s next meeting will be a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The School Board will meet again on Wednesday, March 23, for a work study session at 5 p.m.