The last Times article about the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board incorrectly reported details about the meeting tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 8. Originally, the meeting had been reported as strictly an executive session that would be closed to the public. According to the Board’s meeting agenda, the executive session will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., but then at 6:30 p.m., the doors will open for a public business meeting.
The Board will discuss current events in schools, superintendent goal updates and current enrollment numbers. Action items include budget revision, adoption of sexual education curriculum and the resignation of four certified staff members.
The Board will also discuss a superintendent evaluation and have presentations on student data through IXL and Star Reading. There will also be a facilities discussion with John Flynn. The next School Board meeting will be a business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.