The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold a business meeting and work study session tonight, Wednesday, March 23. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the FHUSD Learning Center and will be livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.
The Board will start with its business meeting and has two action items up for vote. Administration recommends the Board approve the roofing repairs at McDowell Mountain Elementary School. The project would be initially paid out of the capital fund, but FHUSD would receive a 100% reimbursement from the Schools Facility Board following completion.
The Board will also vote to authorize administration to issue contracts to district office staff for 2022-23. The Board will have a discussion on administrative contracts before adjourning the business meeting and starting the work study session.
The work study session will begin with public comments. Then, TJ Buckley, president elect of the Fountain Hills Education Association, will give an update on the organization to the Board.
Following the FHEA update, the Board will focus on upcoming student assessments. The Board will do an overview of the assessment calendar and provide an update on how assessment tools have been used to determine growth and needs.
FHUSD, like all Arizona public school districts, has not administered the AzMERIT standardized test since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last two items on the work study agenda include an update on special education and a discussion on the district professional development committee.
The Board will meet again in three weeks for another business meeting on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m.