The Fountain Hills Unified School District will hold its first meeting of the new academic year this evening, Aug. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the District Learning Center. This meeting is open to the public.
The evening will begin with a public hearing on instructional time models to be presented to the Arizona Department of Education. Following the presentation, there will be time set aside for any public comment or questions on the matter.
Back into the regular meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glass will provide updates, including the latest on the override election process.
Board members will discuss the 2022 political agenda, which are the key areas FHUSD would like to see tackled in the coming year. A draft of the political agenda, as well as delegates for the upcoming assembly, will be approved during the action agenda. The board goals for 2021-22 will also be discussed, with potential action, at tonight’s meeting.
Finally, for those wishing to learn more about school operations in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school reopening plan will be discussed at tonight’s meeting.