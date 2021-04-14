The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will host a public meeting today, April 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the District Learning Center.
Board meetings continue to be made available for online viewing, with the link to this upcoming meeting being meet.google.com/ett-fcmj-tfk. Participants may also call into the meeting at 1-252-357-6118 (Pin: 927552116#).
Tonight’s meeting will begin with informational reports, include an update from Superintendent Kelly Glass on the Fort McDowell grant summary, an ESSER II award and a parent presentation on Beyond Textbooks.
A bond and override presentation will kick off the information/discussion agenda, as well as a look at proposed board meeting dates for the 2021-22 academic year. Auxiliary and student accounts will also be discussed, as well as a statement on open meeting law.
In preparation of next school year, the action agenda will include a vote on the upcoming fee schedule. District office staff, directors and bus driver contracts will also receive consideration.
The board will later vote on the superintendent’s contract, as well as supplemental pay and the stipends list for the current academic year.