The Fountain Hills Governing Board will meet today, Wednesday, Oct. 27, for a business meeting from 5-7pm. The board’s agenda includes several updates and policy readings.
Superintendent Kelly Glass will provide updates to the board on the override elections, strategic planning and staffing at Fountain Hills Unified School District. The board will also hold first readings of several policy advisories.
These advisories are in response to a recent ruling by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper that parts of House Bill 2898 are unconstitutional. Policy Services has determined that districts may rescind Policy Advisory 700 if adopted, or if not yet adopted, eliminate the PA from Governing Board consideration.
There is language in Policy Advisories 687, 690 and 708 that could be rescinded or eliminated from consideration for similar reasons. However, the agenda only recommends changing part of these three PAs.
The Board will also discuss ESSER III feedback, grant completion information, and a follow-up discussion on the Gordian report. This meeting will be open to the public and located at the FHUSD Learning Center.