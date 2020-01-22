The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is holding a regular open meeting today, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the District Learning center located at 16000 E. Palisades Blvd., starting at 6:30 p.m.
The board has a light agenda for tonight’s meeting with only one presentation and one information and discussion item.
Fountain Hills Middle School principal, James Carrick, will give a report to the board about his school and ongoing initiatives. After that report the board will then discuss the Pickleball Court Usage Agreement.
This meeting is open to the public.