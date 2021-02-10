The Fountain Hills Unified School District governing board will consider renewal of Superintendent Kelly Glass’ contract during its regular session this evening, Feb. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Taking over leadership of the district during an ongoing pandemic, board members will consider Glass’ progress thus far during the 2020-21 academic year before deciding on whether or not to offer a renewal to her contract. Her tenure has not been without friction, as the district’s handling of the special education program at the high school and the termination of one of the program’s educators has drawn criticism from some parents. Board members offered a session recently to hear directly from parents with any concerns, being careful to make sure a quorum of members would not be present.
Before voting on Glass’ contract, the board will host a handful of discussion items, including a presentation on the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program and a discussion of Career and Technical Education offerings within the district.
The community is invited to join this meeting via livestream online at meet.google.com/ffv-dzxa-tvr. Those interested in taking part in the meeting may also call in to 256-474-3068 (Pin: 402 061 868#).