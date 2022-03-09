The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, March 9, for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The Board will meet at the FHUSD Learning Center, and the meeting will be open to the public and livestreamed on the FHUDS YouTube channel.
As the evening kicks off, the Board will vote to approve the minutes from the last three meetings: a business meeting on Feb. 9, a work study session on Feb. 23, and an executive session on March 2.
Following the vote for approval of minutes, the Board will hear reports, starting with a report on current events from Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney. The Board will then hear reports from the Student Government, site council minutes, auxiliary reports, unaudited financials and current enrollment.
The Board will also welcome athletes from the high school basketball and wrestling teams to congratulate the Falcons on their postseason success.
The Board has seven action items on the agenda. The Board will request for a proposal to install a new fire alarm system at Fountain Hills Middle School, and then they will discuss a date change for the student trip to Greece. The high school Europe trip was originally planned for March 12-21, but the new planned dates are June 1-10.
The Board is recommended to approve over 17 clubs and athletic teams across three schools to fundraise pursuant to Policy JJE. Approval would allow clubs ranging from Student Government to Chess Club, Running Club, etc. to hold fundraising events without taking individual fundraisers to the Board for approval.
Administration recommends the Board approve the Professional and Support Staff Meet and Confer Agreements and the salary schedules for the 2022-23 school year. Part of the Meet and Confer Agreements is a salary schedule increase of 2.5% for the professional and support staff salary schedules.
The Board is also recommended to authorize administrators to issue contracts to site-level administrators, teachers, and site level/transportation staff for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Board will close tonight’s meeting with discussions on a tax credit update and by reviewing both the professional and support staff contracts. The Board will meet again on Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. for a work study session.