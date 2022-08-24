FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 24, for a work study session at 5 p.m. The Board will continue its conversations on goals for the year previously discussed at the Board retreat on July 27.

The meeting will begin with information reports from Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski and then the individual board members. TJ Buckley will give an update on the Fountain Hills Education Association, and then the Board will hear public comments.