The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 24, for a work study session at 5 p.m. The Board will continue its conversations on goals for the year previously discussed at the Board retreat on July 27.
The meeting will begin with information reports from Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski and then the individual board members. TJ Buckley will give an update on the Fountain Hills Education Association, and then the Board will hear public comments.
The Board will spend discussion time on objectives and measurements for Board goals that members discussed at the Board retreat. These goals include but are not limited to championing a unified and engaging learning environment, providing safe and secure environments for students, staff and visitors, and promoting and advancing the district’s success and excellence.
The Board will discuss its perceived strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to achieving its goals. Following this work study, the Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a business meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings are posted to YouTube and held in the FHUSD Learning Center.