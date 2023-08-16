FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will convene Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. for a business meeting and work study session. The members of the Board will hear a presentation from CORE Construction about the McDowell Mountain Elementary School library renovation project and then will vote on the library and indoor playground contracts.

CORE Construction is being considered for the planetarium project at the elementary school. Based on the company’s rough estimate proposal submitted on July 25, the project would take approximately three months and $718,337 to complete.