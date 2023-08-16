The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will convene Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. for a business meeting and work study session. The members of the Board will hear a presentation from CORE Construction about the McDowell Mountain Elementary School library renovation project and then will vote on the library and indoor playground contracts.
CORE Construction is being considered for the planetarium project at the elementary school. Based on the company’s rough estimate proposal submitted on July 25, the project would take approximately three months and $718,337 to complete.
The Board originally scheduled the vote on CORE Construction’s contract on the Aug. 2 business meeting agenda, but President Jill Reed moved for it to be delayed to Aug. 16, where it can follow a presentation from the company and Board members will have an opportunity to ask questions to the contractors directly.
The Board will also vote on the purchase order for the indoor playground from Dave Bang Associates Inc., one of the companies already contracted for outdoor playground equipment at McDowell Mountain. Other action items up for a vote on the agenda include the Board goals for 2023-24, the preschool handbook and a cross country trip to California.
The members will discuss the budget, findings from the most recent audit, Policies Advisories 744-747, superintendent goals, state testing results, supplemental reading, meeting format and future agenda items during the work study session.
The Board will also hold the first district celebrations of the year to thank staff and volunteers for their work over the summer helping with consolidation.
All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are recorded and livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.