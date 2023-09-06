The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will gather Wednesday, Sept. 6, for a business meeting at 6 p.m. The Board will go into executive session at 5 p.m. for legal consultation from the Board’s attorney regarding facility use and policy adoption.
The Board will vote on the meeting time moving forward, as members earlier discussed possibly changing meeting formats. The Board plans to have two business meetings per month, instead of one business meeting and one work study session per month. Work study sessions start at 5 p.m. and business meetings start at 6 p.m., but the Board will decide on one uniform time.