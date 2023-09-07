The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board members decided to do away with work study sessions at their Wednesday, Sept. 6, meeting.
The board will continue meeting twice a month, new business will now be discussed and then voted on two weeks later no matter when the item is brought up.
All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. except for the next meeting Wednesday, Sept. 20. That meeting will start at 5 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the high school homecoming parade around the Avenue of the Fountains starting at 7 p.m. that day.
The board also discussed changes to public comment practices. Moving forward, all public comments must be made in person. The board still encourages community members to share their thoughts and continue emailing board members, but they will not read the comments out loud during the call to the public.
The board also lowered restrictions on when public comment forms must be submitted. The past practice was that members of the public had to turn in a submission form to the board’s executive assistant at least five minutes before the meeting in order speak. Now, public comment forms will be accepted any time before the board reaches the call to the public section of the meetings.