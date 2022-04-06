The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet today, April 6, for a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. The Board may vote to go into executive session at the beginning of the meeting for an unknown duration.
The meeting will be held at the FHUSD Learning Center, 16000 E. Palisades Blvd., and it will be livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube page at youtube.com/channel/UCFi4DJMfq9f4ROvqRIUJLNQ.
The public agenda includes two action items after the executive session. The first is a discussion and potential action to accept employee resignation and to approve employee separation agreement. The second action item is a discussion and potential action to conduct an employment search.
As these are personnel matters, no additional information could be provided to The Times prior to the meeting.
Next, the Board will hold a regular business meeting on Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m.