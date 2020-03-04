The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a regular meeting on Feb. 26 where members recognized students’ academic achievements and heard a presentation from the Fountain Hills Middle School principal on the proposed new math resources.
The Governing Board’s next meeting is on March 18, where they hope to approve the new superintendent.
Recognitions
Before the board got down to business members took the time to recognize two students in the District for their recent achievements.
FHMS student Micah Laughlin received a certificate for winning the district spelling bee. Laughlin moved on to the regional spelling bee where he placed in the top six.
Fountain Hills High School student Casey Timms was also awarded a certificate for being a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Math resources
FHMS Principal James Carrick gave a presentation to the board on the proposed new math resources, Arizona Performance Coach, and the online resource ixl.com.
Carrick explained to the board the process that the middle school went through when deciding on the math resources, which are a mixture of physical worksheets and online questions.
Teachers, students and parents were all asked what was most important to them that these new resources should have.
The consensus from these groups was that the new resources need to have examples and instructions that the students could refer to when outside of the classroom.
Carrick said that all the groups were very impressed with these new resources and middle school teacher Donna Male was at the meeting to express her approval as well.
Field trips
The board voted to approve two field trips during the action portion of their meeting.
The first trip approved was the Peer Mentors trip to the Educators Rising State Leadership Conference in Tucson from March 2-4.
The second trip approved the Future Business Leaders of America excursion to the state conference, also in Tucson, from April 6-8.