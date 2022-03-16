The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a business meeting last Wednesday, March 9. Between recent and upcoming school orientations/registrations and contract agreements, the Board spent most of the meeting discussing the future of FHUSD.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney gave a report on recent events around the district to start the meeting. McDowell Mountain Elementary held a kindergarten round-up and the Middle School held a fourth-grade orientation for next year’s students, and schools will also be holding parent/teacher conferences soon.
Dr. Sweeney also announced the District will be evaluating a list of supplemental reading materials for students in fourth through sixth grades. The books will be on display at the district office through May 13, and people will be allowed to look through the books any time, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Following reports from Board members, the Board honored the high school boys basketball and wrestling teams for their postseason success. One of the basketball players also represented Student Government and informed the Board that they are focused on prom, which will be held at the Legacy Ballroom on April 30.
There were no public comments, and the Board approved all items on the consent agenda. Board member Jill Reed made a comment regarding the Personnel Action Repot, because middle school teacher Donna Male was recorded as resigning in May, but Reed clarified that Male was instead retiring.
Action items
The Board passed all seven action items that were up for approval. They approved the installation of a new fire alarm system at the middle school, and the Board approved the date change to June 1 through June 10 for the high school trip to Greece.
The Board approved Policy JJE with the caveat that it applies to all school-approved clubs. All school-approved clubs will be able to fundraise, and the Board will examine and decide on a list of approved fundraising activities at a future meeting.
Next up, the Board tackled staff meet and confer meetings and updated contracts. There are a few variables up in the air while FHUSD determines the exact amount of state funding they’ll receive, but the Board approved the meet and confer agreements and approved administration to issue new contracts to staff the week after spring break.
“I would request that you have confidence in us to land on a number that’s good for employees and sound for the district,” Sweeney said.
Contract renewals will be offered to each of the three site administrators, and every staff member will receive at least a 2.5% salary increase next year. A total of 11 teachers will receive a 2.5% increase, and 50 teachers will receive a raise ranging from 3% to 9%. There were also 25 support staff employees making less than $15 an hour, and they will also receive a 2.5% increase.
Sweeney called the contract agreements a “reset,” as it will give credit for years served in FHUSD and education level, and it will also help determine the pay of new hires. Sweeney said the reset may sound familiar, as FHUSD did something similar in 2018, and Sweeney suggested they will need to have another contract reset in 2025 or 2026.
According to Sweeney and President-elect of the Fountain Hills Education Association, TJ Buckley, compensation and retention were the main focuses of meet and confer discussion. The two also worked on attraction, and according to Buckley, Fountain Hills will have a starting salary around $45,900 that is competitive with Mesa and Scottsdale districts. Following receiving their new contracts, teachers will have 15 days to sign and return them.
The next Board meeting will be a work study session on March 23 at 5 p.m. The Board’s next business meeting will be April 13 at 6:30 p.m., and all meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center.