The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a regular meeting online on April 22, where members discussed the creation of new district positions and the approval of new Fountain Hills Middle School math resources.
The first order of business for the school board was the creation of new positions at the District Office.
The first position is the executive director of finance with the goal of assisting the superintendent with the district’s finances and business. The second position is a human resources coordinator, which would direct, supervise, coordinate and evaluate all personnel, payroll and benefits functions of the HR department.
The final position is the exceptional student services coordinator, which would supervise and support staff in the instruction of special needs students.
Along with these new positions, incoming Superintendent Kelly Glass also submitted a new organizational chart for staff, which the board approved.
The final item the school board dealt with was waiving the requirement of community services hours for graduation and the adoption of the new math resources at the middle school. Both action items were approved.
The next Governing Board meeting will be on Tuesday, May 12.