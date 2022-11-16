The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Board conducted a Superintendent evaluation in an executive session before the business meeting, and the Board discussed implementing a new instructional time model at the end.

The instructional time model would be an action plan to be used if any future issues keep students off of campus, such as the water main break in early October. The plan would be used in emergency situations to prevent students from making up class after the end of the school year.