The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held an open meeting on Jan. 22 where members heard a principals report on Fountain Hills Middle School and discussed a terms of use agreement with the Fountain Hills Pickleball Club.
Pickleball Club
The Fountain Hills Pickleball Club has been using the east and west district courts at the high school for over 10 years.
Originally the Club had an IGA with the town of Fountain Hills but now, numbering close to 400 members, the club has outgrown the Parks and Recreation division and requires a new agreement.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen decided to use a Community Use of Facilities agreement after consulting with the Town.
The agreement is largely the same as it has been in the past 10 years. The club is responsible for maintenance of the courts and has unrestricted access during district holidays, vacation days, weekends and evenings.
Board members did not vote on the agreement but were receptive to the agreement and expressed their appreciation to the club for maintenance and upgrades of the courts.
The proposed agreement would be for five years.
FHMS Report
Principal James Carrick gave a presentation to the board about the happenings at FHMS.
In his presentation Carrick covered the steps being taken in the second year of Beyond Textbook implementation, the upcoming adoption of a new math resource and the introduction of Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, better known as PBIS.
The next School Board meeting is on Feb. 12.