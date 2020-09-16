The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a brief open meeting on Sept. 9, where members approved sending of a grant proposal and discussed the return to on-campus learning.
In her informational reports, Superintendent Kelly Glass updated the School Board on the district’s enrollment number, which is currently 1,347 students, up 33 from last year’s 100-day count.
Finally, the board approved the only item on the action agenda, an enrollment stabilization grant proposal to the state put together by Dr. Robert Allen.
The next board meeting will be held on Sept. 23.