The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held its first open meeting of the year where members elected new officers and approved stipend and supplemental pay for coaches.
The meeting started with the School Board electing the president and vice president for 2020. The board unanimously voted to re-elect Jill Reed as president and newest board member, Nadya Jenkins, was unanimously elected as vice president.
The board had no discussion items on the agenda and moved into action items after hearing informational reports.
Two field trips were approved by the board; a Sisters Cities trip to Diedorf, Germany, in May and a trip to San Diego in April for the high school music department.
The board also voted to approve supplemental pay/stipends for coaches in the district. Board member Dr. Wendy Barnard abstained from this vote since her husband coached middle school football.
The Governing board’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 22.