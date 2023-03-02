FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Feb. 22, for a business meeting and a work study session. The Board voted to approve the meet and confer agreements for professional and support staff, and members discussed options for underused land assets, like the Four Peaks Elementary school land plot.

As part of the meet and confer agreements, substitute teachers will be paid more, and any employee with at least seven years with the district will receive more general leave reimbursement. All new hires will also receive a probationary evaluation on their 90th day of employment, rather than prior to that day.