Following a vote from the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board, the McDowell Mountain Elementary School library will soon house a planetarium, creating a new tool to educate and engage students. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Governing Board approved the job order contracting for the McDowell Mountain Elementary School media center renovation project on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The measure passed 3-2, with members Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid dissenting. It is estimated to start in October and take around three months to complete.