The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board approved the district’s Instructional Time Model (ITM) by a unanimous vote at the Aug. 25 meeting, a detailed plan in case a COVID-19 quarantine of two weeks or more needs to take place this school year.
All Arizona schools were given a short deadline to produce an ITM that would be utilized in the event of an outbreak or mandated measures at the state level, with two public hearings also required. The FHUSD Governing Board held its first public hearing Aug. 12, with the second public hearing taking place Aug. 25, before the vote.
No major changes were made to the ITM between the two hearings though, by request from the board at the first hearing, language was added to state the district will provide computers and wireless hot spots to students as needed.
In brief, the ITM is a breakdown of guidelines, requirements and practices for education, recording attendance, instructional hours, etc. in the event of an extended quarantine. If FHUSD has to close for two or more weeks, the ITM is a roadmap of how the district will operate during those times when campuses are closed.
Detailed plans for two grade groupings are presented in the plan, adhering to requirements and including details on instructional minutes, assessment, office hours and the like. A plan is in place for K-3 classrooms, as well as one for grades 4-12.
Plans are also outlined for special student groups, such as English learning students and special education.
Quarantine
As outlined during the public hearing, FHUSD is not responsible for making the decision to close a school or the entire district due to COVID-19.
“We would rely on Maricopa County’s guidance concerning confirmed cases and if we need to close,” said Board President Nadya Jenkins. She said that FHUSD reports cases as required but a closure “is not up to the district’s discretion at that point.”
Between outbreaks in athletics and in the classroom, Superintendent Kelly Glass estimated about 80 local students have had to quarantine since the school year began.
One of the topics receiving the most attention during the Aug. 25 meeting was quarantine requirements, specifically in reference to those students with a close connection to someone who has had a positive COVID-19 test, but who is not exhibiting symptoms themselves. Board Member Jill Reed voiced concern for students who potentially have to leave the classroom for extended periods multiple times, even if they were never sick themselves.
One of the major factors impacting these types of scenarios is that the district is trying to adhere to a number of guidelines (suggestions) and requirements (mandatory) coming from a number of sources. FHUSD is attempting to comply with Governor Doug Ducey’s mandates concerning COVID-19 and schools, for instance, which are themselves being challenged by other Arizona districts and universities. There are also CDC guidelines to consider, the district’s own existing policies and, in regards to athletics, a mix of guidelines and requirements established by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
There’s an array of variables to consider, not all of which dovetail neatly together.
That fact doesn’t have too much of an impact on the ITM, though, as its purpose is simply to guide how local schools will operate in the event of a closure. The lion’s share of the debate during the Aug. 25 meeting related to the Return to School Plan which, among other things, determines who is quarantined and for how long. (See related story.)