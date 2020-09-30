The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held a regular meeting on Sept. 23 where members discussed the School Board’s goals for the 2020-21 school year and plans for reopening schools fully after fall break.
The biggest item on the School Board’s agenda was goals for the new school year, along with passing out the self-evaluation. The evaluation will be the topic of a future agenda. The goals, which will be approved at the board’s next meeting, are:
1) Support and promote policies and practices that increase student achievement and inspire all students to reach their maximum potential.
2) Support, promote, and champion the district’s success and excellence.
3) Build and sustain a collaborative pre-K through 12th grade learning environment that meets the needs of individual students, their families, and our community.
4) Implement and maintain responsible stewardship of district funds and other resources, guided by the best interests of our students.
5) Create and maintain an environment for students, staff and visitors that nurtures health, safety and security for all.
To end the meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glass discussed with the board plans for reopening FHUSD schools to a full schedule after fall break. Given the current numbers, Glass said she believes after talking with officials from the Health Department that Fountain Hills is ready for that step. Fall break is scheduled for Oct. 12-16.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21.