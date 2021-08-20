Members of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board approved their overarching goals for the 2021-22 school year, focusing on student/district growth and success in the coming months.
Each year, the school board agrees upon a set of goals to help guide decision-making and focus districtwide efforts. On Aug. 11, the board unanimously approved five goals for the ongoing school year. They are:
1. Champion a unified learning environment that engages students, their families and our community.
2. Support individualized and equitable opportunities for all students to reach their maximum potential.
3. Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and visitors that supports physical and mental wellbeing.
4. Consistently maintain responsible stewardship of district funds and resources in the best interest of our students and community.
5. Promote and advance the district’s success and excellence.