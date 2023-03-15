FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, March 8, for an executive session and a business meeting. The executive session was for discussions on employee salary and benefits negotiations, and the Board approved eight action items related to meet and confer staff agreements.

After informational reports from each Board member, the Board honored Falcons of the month. The students honored from each school were Jillian Henry, Jordan Ruiz and JP Cahill, and the staff who received honors were Talia Houseal, Chris Peterson, Austin Keating and Valerie Fernandez.