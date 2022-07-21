The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, July 13, for a special meeting and public hearing on the adopted budget for fiscal year 2023.
Dr. Cain Jagodzinski led the hearing on the budget in his first meeting as Superintendent of FHUSD. Jagodzinski focused on the changes made from the proposed budget presented on Wednesday, June 29.
The adopted budget for this school year is larger than the proposed budget. Thanks to legislative changes to base support level funding, the district’s maintenance and operations budget limit grew by $359,864 from $10,277,182 to $10,637, 046.
The district’s unrestricted capital budget grew to $4,098,655 in the adopted budget. The capital budget was $778,067 less in the proposed budget. Jagodzinski added the changes in the budget help the district, but there is still a need for more funding.
The Board heard comments related to the budget and then voted to reconvene the regular business meeting. The Board approved a consent agenda which included a personnel action report and the Board approved contracted work inside the district’s business office.
The district’s director of finance position was vacated effective July 1. Jagodzinski is currently filling in while the district fields applications and interviews candidates.
The Board approved the hiring of three new staff. Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer will be the new principal at Fountain Hills Middle School, Frank Coomaraswamy will teach math at FHMS, and Rian Hagerty will be a support service specialist at Fountain Hills High School.
The Board approved the adopted budget as presented at the end of the meeting. The Board’s next meeting will be a public Board retreat at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The next business meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. All Board meetings are held in the district learning center and are livestreamed and recorded on YouTube.