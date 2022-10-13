Water Main.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Oct. 5. During the business meeting, the Board discussed the water main break, which relocated the Board meeting to the middle school, the annual financial report (AFR) and they mourned the loss of Board member Judith Rutkowski.

According to Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski, water gushed out like an oil pump from the water main break and the school had to turn the water off to fix it. Jagodzinski was told the water main would be fixed by Friday, Oct. 7, but added that October break adds additional time should there be another issue. Jagodzinski did not know the total cost for the emergency maintenance issue at the time of the meeting.