The Golden Eagle Education Foundation will offer $65,000 to high school seniors through 37 different scholarships. Any graduating senior from Fountain Hills High School or Fountain Hills homeschool can start applying for community-based scholarships this Friday, Feb. 3.
The scholarship money has been donated to Golden Eagle Education Foundation by businesses, clubs and organizations in Fountain Hills. Past recipients received scholarships for leadership, academics, civic dedication, athletic achievement and more.
There are also scholarships for specific degree plans, like aviation, education, and medical fields. Application requirements vary based on the scholarship, but students need to upload their high school transcript and personal resume, and they should be prepared to answer several essay questions.
Seniors will also need to provide their Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) from FAFSA and include names and emails for five individuals who will provide a recommendation to the Education Foundation. Applications close in March, and students will be presented with their scholarships in the Community Center Ballroom on Wednesday, May 10.
To learn more about Golden Eagle Education Foundation and their scholarship opportunities, visit fhgeef.org/scholarships.