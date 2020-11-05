With the unfortunate passing of community member Dr. C.T. Wright, the Fountain Hill Unified School District Governing Board now has an open seat.
Traditionally, when a board member passes away during their term, the School Board would post an open application for 30 days, interview applicants and then submit two names to the Maricopa County Superintendent, who would then choose a replacement.
In the case of Dr. Wright’s seat, however, his term was set to expire at the end of this year. Wright did not seek reelection and Dana Saar was the only candidate to file to run for this year’s election. As a result, Wright’s seat will remain vacant through the end of the year, at which point Saar will begin his term.
“Dana will be sworn in after the new year and take his seat on the board,” Board President Jill Reed said. “The board will proceed as a four-person board for the next two months.”
The School Board’s first meeting of 2021 will be on Jan. 13.