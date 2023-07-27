PTO co-presidents

Robin Bratcher and Kim Duckworth. (Independent Newsmedia)

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has offered its support through all the changes taking place with consolidation this past year. The PTO also held elections this summer and will continue its mission under new leadership.

The co-presidents, Robin Bratcher and Kim Duckworth, are combining their skills and taking a new approach to PTO leadership. They’ll continue to support ongoing projects, and each has their own ideas to bring to the table.