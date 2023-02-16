The Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) held a retreat last Monday, Feb. 6, primarily to bring its three new members up to speed. The Board typically does one retreat in July before the new school year, and they will have another retreat this summer.

The first action taken was a SWOT analysis, to examine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to FHUSD. Board President Jill Reed wanted the new members to give their input first, and after Lillian Acker, Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid wrote items in each category, Reed and Vice President Dana Saar finished the lists.