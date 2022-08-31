FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Aug. 24, for a work study session. The Board discussed its goals and expectations, and next meeting superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski will present objectives to reach those goals and will receive feedback from the Board.

The Board has had five specific goals in place that relate to academic success, school safety, positive climates for students and staff, fiscal responsibility, and promoting success within the district. The Board discussed reworking the language of the goals to explicitly mention retention.