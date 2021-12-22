In an effort to clarify details concerning a cluster of resignations discussed during the Dec. 8 public meeting of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board, The Times has acquired four resignation letters, minus confidential information, from FHUSD. As previously stated, the four certified staff members were Irena Evans, Britta Brelo, Nicole Moreno, and Melissa Miller.
The four resignation letters were submitted between Friday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Dec. 3. There was at least a week in between each of the submissions. Two of the certified staff members provided a full two weeks’ notice, and one letter requested to know the steps required to ask the school board to waive a $1,500 fee for breaking contract.
The four staff each taught a different grade level and were spread between McDowell Mountain Elementary and Fountain Hills Middle School. The Times has requested to view a standard district-employee contract and will continue to investigate.