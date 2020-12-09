Renee Putnam, a teachers’ aide at Fountain Hills Charter School, was named Four Peaks Rotary Club’s November Teacher of the Month. Along with the title, she received a check for $275.
Putnam is a reading specialist who personally tests younger students to determine their specific needs and then works with small groups on specialized instruction, a Charter School representative said.
To be selected as a Four Peaks Rotary Club Teacher of the Month, an educator must have the respect of students, parents and peers, bring out the best in each student regardless of individual academic ability, and be actively involved in providing and promoting high quality educational opportunities for students in the Fountain Hills School District.
The Four Peaks Rotary Club is made up of active, civic-minded individuals who want to help make a difference in the Fountain Hills community and the world. They meet twice monthly on Thursday mornings.
For information about membership or attending a Four Peaks Rotary meeting, visit the club website at fourpeaksrotary.org.