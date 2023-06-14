Member Madicyn Reid raised concerns over school finances in the consent agenda during the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board meeting last Wednesday, June 7. After discussions, she abstained from the vote to accept the consent agenda, which passed 4-0.

Reid first thanked FHUSD’s financial team for providing more information about the accounts payable vouchers inside the consent agenda. Nearly a week prior, on Thursday, June 1, members of the Board met with FHUSD’s financial team to discuss ways for the Board to have easier access to itemized statements.