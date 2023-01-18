School Board (1).JPG

Three new members joined the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board last Wednesday, Jan. 11. After a call to order and pledge of allegiance, Lillian Acker, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle were sworn in by town mayor Ginny Dicky, kicking off their four-year terms.

The Board moved to elect officers for 2023, and Jill Reed won the office of president by a 3-2 vote. Dana Saar won the election for vice president by the same margin, and Settle and Reid were the opposition on both counts, having nominated each other for the leadership positions.