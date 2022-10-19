Red Ribbon.JPG

The Fountain Hills Drug Coalition is bringing Red Ribbon Week back to Fountain Hills Middle School next week, from Oct. 24-28. The Coalition will bring in vendors and educational materials throughout the week to bring awareness to the negative impacts of drugs, alcohol and vaping.

There will be several events and activities during the week-long initiative, culminating with the Educational Health Fair on Friday, Oct. 28, for all students, parents, grandparents and guardians. The Coalition will separate the fair into three timed groups, but they welcome parents and guardians to come anytime between 9:15 and 11:15 a.m.