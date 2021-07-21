The Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (FHUSD PTO) will hold its Annual Coin Drive Fundraising Event from Aug. 1-20.
There are several ways to make a donation. First, and similar to last year, the PTO will offer a pay online option on its website (fhusdpto.org) for those wishing to donate online. Second, a QR code will also be available for donations directly from smart devices. Third, large coin jugs will be located at all three FHUSD school locations for coin dropping. The jugs can be found near the front entrance at each front office.
The building that collects the highest dollar amount will be awarded an incentive prize. Each student in that building will earn the reward.
This year’s Gold Sponsor is once again Michael Maroon, with Silvertree Wealth Partners, who will match $1,500 if the PTO generates $2,000 in donations. “We know our Falcon community can do it,” reads a statement from organizers Jelaine Goldapper.
Last year, with support and contributions from the Fountain Hills community, the PTO raised over $5,700, which was used to purchase hand sanitizing stations for the three schools, the bus barn and the district office.
Anyone wishing to donate coins but in need of assistance should contact Jelaine Goldapper at 248-514-6314.