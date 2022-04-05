The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (FHPTO) is having a social session at Sipps Eatery tomorrow, Thursday, April 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. Parents, guardians, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.
Members of the FHPTO will be there to talk about what they do as an organization and to network with Fountain Hills community members. Stakeholders will learn about opportunities to support and help serve three local schools, McDowell Mountain Elementary, Fountain Hills Middle and Fountain Hills High School.
Sipps is located at 16425 E. Palisades Blvd #101, Fountain Hills, 85268.