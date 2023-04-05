The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) online silent auction will go live this Friday, April 7. Bidding will begin at 7 a.m. and will end on Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m.

Items available at the auction include reserved graduation seating and reserved parking at each school site for next year. There will be a 50/50 raffle and an opportunity to be the principal for a day alongside Kevin Wilkinson at McDowell Mountain Elementary School.