The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) online silent auction will go live this Friday, April 7. Bidding will begin at 7 a.m. and will end on Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m.
Items available at the auction include reserved graduation seating and reserved parking at each school site for next year. There will be a 50/50 raffle and an opportunity to be the principal for a day alongside Kevin Wilkinson at McDowell Mountain Elementary School.
There is a new auction option for middle school families this year. Principle Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer will take whipped pies to the face for $10 sometime near the end of the school year in May.
Other items include discounted gift cards and services at local businesses. Bidding prices start as low as half value for items including a week of Boys & Girls Club summer camp, a round of golf for four at Desert Canyon Golf Club and flex ticket passes for the Fountain Hills Youth theater season.
There are also services specifically for students, like the fourth grade “royal treatment” option. Both elementary and middle school students are eligible for a “firetruck ride about,” which comes complete with pick up after school, a fire station tour and ice cream with fire fighters.
There are more items listed online than in this article. To participate, visit galabid.com/pto2023silentauction and click the ‘register’ button. Enter the required details and then click “register” to receive a verification link and a verification code. You can either click the link or enter the code into your device and then you’ll be ready to bid.
If you are outbid while the auction is still ongoing, you will receive a notification with a link back to the item. You can also check on the state of your bids by going to the “my account” tab and clicking on “activity.”
All bidding will close on Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m. You will be notified if you win an item when the auction closes. That notification will allow buyers to view their invoice and make payments online.
The Fountain Hills PTO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the online silent auction will be put back into the schools to enrich education programs for local public school students.