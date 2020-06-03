On Tuesday, May 19, Dwight Johnson, president of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation and the title sponsor of the local PTO, surprised the organization by upping his contribution for the 2020-21 school year by 50 percent to $15,000.
“We know all of us in Fountain Hills are being impacted with many challenges at this time,” Johnson said. “I wanted to give encouragement and create positive momentum as the PTO works hard this summer developing programs for the beginning of the school year. The PTO has been especially committed and creative; in fact, the best I’ve witnessed in the past 16 years of the PTO’s existence. They spent considerable time and thought to develop unique programs to honor our teachers, students and others this past year.”
Johnson presented the check to PTO President Shawn Uphoff during a recent meeting.
“The PTO Board was overjoyed by Dwight’s generosity, as I made the surprise announcement during our first in-person PTO Board meeting in over three months,” Uphoff said.
The PTO board agreed this would calm initial fundraising concerns and help continue important initiatives for the 2020-21 school year, such as the librarian expansion program, Homework Lab, teacher classroom supplies, classroom equipment and technology, and continuing teacher and student support programs, just to name a few.
Visit fhusdpto.org to learn more about the ways the FHUSD PTO aids local schools.