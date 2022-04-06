Dwight Johnson, President of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, surprised the Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Board of Directors with a donation check in the amount of $25,000 to kick off the 2022-2023 school year.
Johnson attended the March PTO board meeting and shared the Foundation’s 25-year history, highlighting his father as founder and solitary donor.
“We are pleased to serve as the PTO Title Sponsor for the past 10 years,” Johnson said. “The PTO is at its strongest point in 19 years and our foundation wanted to reward that stellar effort with an increased donation from $20,000 to $25,000 this year.
“Our foundation rewards organizations who have demonstrated strong growth, outreach, diversity and remain focused on their mission. Each nonprofit we fund must continue to reflect superior performance every year to receive renewed funding.”
PTO leadership said they are excited to continue the fun, in-person fundraising events that were non-existent due to COVID restrictions.
“The Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation’s generosity ensures that the PTO can continue its mission to assist Fountain Hills schools, teachers and students with programs such as the Librarian Expansion Program, $200 to every pre-K through eighth grade teacher, technology, homework labs, teacher/staff appreciation events/luncheons, STEAM, PBIS and scholarships,” said PTO President Jelaine Goldapper. “These programs are just the tip of the iceberg.”
To learn more about the PTO’s current initiatives, visit fhusdpto.org.