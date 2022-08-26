PTO.JPG

The new school year recently began, and the Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is ready for another year of fundraising and supporting Fountain Hills Unified School District schools. Last year, the PTO raised over $100,000 and spent those funds on student scholarships, teacher stipends, classroom equipment and more.

The PTO raised $168,000 last year, and the PTO’s top three sources of funding accounted for nearly 75% of its total earnings. Sponsorships brought in $43,550, the 2022 PTO Gala raised $42,840, and the Apex Fun Run at McDowell Mountain Elementary School last fall raised $37,247. The Holiday Popup Shop was the next highest earning fundraiser with $10,793 raised.