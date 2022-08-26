The new school year recently began, and the Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is ready for another year of fundraising and supporting Fountain Hills Unified School District schools. Last year, the PTO raised over $100,000 and spent those funds on student scholarships, teacher stipends, classroom equipment and more.
The PTO raised $168,000 last year, and the PTO’s top three sources of funding accounted for nearly 75% of its total earnings. Sponsorships brought in $43,550, the 2022 PTO Gala raised $42,840, and the Apex Fun Run at McDowell Mountain Elementary School last fall raised $37,247. The Holiday Popup Shop was the next highest earning fundraiser with $10,793 raised.
The PTO is sticking with proven fundraisers and will try some new opportunities this year as well. The newest idea is the Falcon Flock. For $25, the PTO will swarm a teacher, coach, friend or family member with a yard sign and environmentally safe confetti. The “Flockings” began Friday, Aug. 19, and you can order a Falcon Flock under the fundraisers tab on the PTO website.
Another new fundraiser will be held in November at the middle school. Step It UP: Fountain Hills Middle School Day of Awesomeness will be an experience-based fundraiser with a giant obstacle course inspired by the television show American Ninja Warrior, and kids will get to win prizes and fundraise.
The PTO’s 2022-23 discount card fundraiser has been ongoing since Aug. 1. The PTO discount cards are $20 and offer deals to 22 local Fountain Hills businesses. Some of the businesses are different than last year’s discount card, and the cards can be bought at each school office, the FHUSD District Office, and the Fountain Hills UPS store for cash only. They can also be purchased online through the PTO’s website, fhusdpto.org.
The PTO financially supports clubs like the Robotics Club at both the elementary and middle school level. Parents and volunteers support all three campuses, and through a partnership with the District’s food service organization, SODEXO, the PTO has provided food for staff and students at each school. The partnership with SODEXO allows the PTO to purchase food at discounted rates, and 90% of what the PTO spends goes back into the district account.
The PTO will have several fundraisers throughout the year, and donations always help students and staff. The Apex Fun Run is approaching and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6. Later in October, the PTO will participate in Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The details aren’t fully ironed out, but the PTO also plans to host a 5k running fundraiser next January around the high school campus.
The PTO also earns 10% on all Spiritwear sales through the third-party 1st Place Spiritwear any time during the year. You can quickly access the Spiritwear store by clicking the “Falcon Shop” tab at the top of the PTO’s website.
The PTO will have a booth at the Back to School Bash sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills this Friday, Aug. 26. PTO representatives will be available to talk and answer questions, and they will be giving away Falcon gear at the end of the event.
The PTO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enriching programs for all students in FHUSD. For questions, email info@fhusdpto.org.