The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be setting up shop next week. The Holiday Pop-Up Shop opens at 8 a.m. next Monday, Dec. 5, at both McDowell Mountain Elementary School and Fountain Hills Middle School.
The Pop-Up Shop is an annual fundraiser event that allows students to buy gifts for family and friends that range from $0.25 to $10. Parents can help designate amounts for their children to spend on themselves and others, and the Pop-Up Shop is a great fundraiser for the PTO. Last year, the Pop-Up Shop raised $10,793.